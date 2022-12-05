Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $23.54

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 60.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 38.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.