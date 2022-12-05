Analysts Set Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) PT at $60.70

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMADY shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($71.13) to €66.50 ($68.56) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($61.86) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($63.92) to €61.00 ($62.89) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

