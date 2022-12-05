Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,357.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,357.20.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,486.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,274.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,250.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $42,757,279. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

