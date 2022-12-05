Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vericel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel Company Profile

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.93. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

