Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE MTX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
