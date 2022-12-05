Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 108,171 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $11,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

