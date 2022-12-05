Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $28.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUYTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.65) to €23.30 ($24.02) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($25.77) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

CUYTY stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

