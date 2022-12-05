Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Target Price at $551.33

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

