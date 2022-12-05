LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,772,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,277 shares of company stock worth $1,954,962 in the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.58.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.