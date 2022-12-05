Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Target Price at $96.67

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

