Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT at $16.75

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generation Bio

In other Generation Bio news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 18,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $97,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,819 shares in the company, valued at $623,058.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,681 shares of company stock worth $273,287 and sold 10,352 shares worth $54,001. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio Stock Up 8.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

