Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.60 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

