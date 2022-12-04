Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $123,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dollar General by 44.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 27.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $474,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 45.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.56.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.