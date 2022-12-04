Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

