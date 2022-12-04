Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.45 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.