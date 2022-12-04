Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

GD opened at $255.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $194.56 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

