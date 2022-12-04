Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

