RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.2 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of DG stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.