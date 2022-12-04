Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

ALB stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.