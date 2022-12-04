NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

