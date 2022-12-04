Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $590,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

