Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Price Performance

About Quanta Services

PWR stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $154.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

