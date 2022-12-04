Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

NYSE HPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

