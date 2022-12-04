Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 135,696 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $188.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,333. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

