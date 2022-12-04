NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $519,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

