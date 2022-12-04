BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DocuSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 133.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 39.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.60 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.