Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VICI opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

