Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Illumina by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

ILMN opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.