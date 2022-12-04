Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 85 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $282.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

