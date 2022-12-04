Virtu Financial LLC Invests $391,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $275,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,875,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,722,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $275,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,875,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,722,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock worth $121,012,607. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.