Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $321,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

