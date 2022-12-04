NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

