Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $259.73 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.34.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

