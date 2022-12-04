65,575 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 238,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.57 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

