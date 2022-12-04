RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,762 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,356 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

