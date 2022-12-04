Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 857 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

