15,688 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,688 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STM opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

