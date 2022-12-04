NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

