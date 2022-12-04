NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $295.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.74. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

