Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $133.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

