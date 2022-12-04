NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

