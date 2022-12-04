NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 172.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

NOC stock opened at $545.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $352.60 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

