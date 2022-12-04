NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,579,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $330,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock worth $678,412. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

