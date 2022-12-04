NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $440,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

