NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

