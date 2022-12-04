Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,216 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

