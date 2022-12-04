NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

