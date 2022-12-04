18,534 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

