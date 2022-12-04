Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $225,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,547,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $60.60 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

