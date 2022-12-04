Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $343,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $310,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 468.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

