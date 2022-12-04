DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DOCU opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

